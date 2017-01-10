Employers turn more to online recruitment

BBJ

The number of online job adverts published on recruitment website Profession.hu was up 22% last year compared to the preceding year, the websiteʼs operator said in a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

Almost 10,000 new positions were advertised on the website every month by a total of 12,000 firms posting on the website, the company said.

As labor shortages are on the rise in Hungary, following a region-wide tendency, requirements for positions advertised by employers have dropped. Last year, only 47% of positions on offer required applicants to hold higher education qualifications, dropping from the previous year’s 62%, according to data from Profession.hu.

The number of positions requiring foreign language knowledge also dropped to 58% last year, compared to the preceding year’s 70%. The number of positions requiring vocational training experience grew last year, as every fifth advertised position required such an educational background.

The biggest labor shortages last year were experienced among bookkeepers, warehouse managers, developers and other IT staff.