Electronic invoice reporting mandatory from next July

BBJ

The Hungarian government is making electronic reporting of invoices with a tax content over HUF 100,000 mandatory as of July next year. The necessary IT developments have been launched, Hungarian daily Magyar Idők reported today.

The system will be linked to an existing one used by road haulage companies, allowing Hungary’s National Tax and Customs Administration (NAV) to root out irregularities immediately, Deputy State Secretary Csilla Czinege told the paper.

The introduction of electronic invoice reporting was among the items discussed at the inaugural meeting of the governmentʼs Economic Cabinet last week, Hungarian news agency MTI noted.