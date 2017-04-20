Electricity consumption edges up to 11.76 TWH in Q1

MTI – Econews

Gross electricity consumption in Hungary increased 3% to 11.76 TWh in the first quarter from the same period a year earlier, transmission system operator Mavir said, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

The ratio of imported electricity rose to 30% from 26% during the period.

Daily consumption peaked on January 11, at 6,780 MW. Temperatures averaged -7.3 degrees Celsius on that day.