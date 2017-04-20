Electricity consumption edges up in Q1

remember me
Gross electricity consumption in Hungary increased 3% to 11.76 TWh in the first quarter from the corresponding period a year earlier, transmission system operator Mavir said, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.
The ratio of imported electricity rose from 26% to 30% during the period.
Daily consumption peaked on January 11, at 6,780 MW. Temperatures averaged -7.3 degrees Celsius on that day.
