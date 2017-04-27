EC sends 2nd reasoned opinion to Hungary on energy policy

MTI – Econews

The EC said on Thursday that it has sent Hungary another reasoned opinion, the second step in an infringement procedure, asking for the correct implementation and application of the Electricity Directive and the Gas Directive, containing key legal provisions allowing energy markets to function properly, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

The directives are both part of the Third Energy Package, which includes rules on the unbundling of transmission network operators from energy suppliers and producers, on strengthening the independence and powers of national regulators, and on provisions benefiting consumers.

The EC sent a letter of formal notice to Hungary in February 2015 and, since compliance with EU law was not yet in place, a first reasoned opinion was issued in December 2016.

In addition to the grievances set out in the first opinion, the EC found that Hungary recently adopted amendments to its energy legislation which jeopardise the right of market operators to a full judicial review of the national regulatorʼs decisions on network tariffs. Therefore, the EC is sending a second reasoned opinion.

Hungary has two months to inform the Commission of the measures taken to remedy the situation, following which the EC may decide to refer the case to the Court of Justice.