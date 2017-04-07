Duna Arena to recieve HUF 174 mln upgrade

BBJ

Duna Arena, the facility scheduled to host the upcoming 17th FINA World Championships as of July 14, is having a Hungarian manufactured environmentally sound and safe water disinfection system installed, an investment of HUF 174 million, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The innovative disinfection method is based on enhanced electrolysis processes and the system allows for disinfecting as much water per day as the water network of a city with almost 90,000 inhabitants, the organizers say. Those visiting the sport and aquatic center will continue to benefit from its innovative technology after the world championships.

Organizers expect approximately 3,500-4,000 top athletes to attend the FINA World Championships from July 14-30.

Water polo, synchronised swimming and high diving will be hosted in the Duna Arena, which the organizers say was built in line with sustainability considerations. It will be the first venue in the history of the world championships where pools are disinfected by an environmentally friendly method without using hazardous chemicals or substances, they add.

Redo disinfection, based on German technology and manufactured in Hungary, produces a disinfectant liquid from water and saline through electrolysis. With its six components, the liquid disinfects water efficiently and rapidly without any added chemicals or substances, such as chlorine gas, for example.

The disinfectant liquid is circulated in an automated, closed system ensuring the prevention of overdosing, occurring in the case of chlorine gas typically. Besides this, the system is said to be easy to handle, is cost-effective and does not require special training.

Established in 2002 Redo Water Systems is present in 32 countries globally. In Hungary, those using Redo technology include the Clinical Center of the University of Pécs and Semmelweis University among others. American aircraft manufacturer Boeing is among their international customers.