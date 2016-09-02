Domestic online retail trade up 18% in H1

Steve Anthony

In the first half of 2016, online retail trade saw an 18% growth in Hungary, mainly attributed to the impact of major sporting events, according to a survey by analysts GKI and online shopping guide Árukereső, as reported by news portal index.hu yesterday.

Turnover totaled some HUF 131 billion in the first half, with growth strongest in the second quarter, the survey said.

On average 100 site visits resulted in 2.1 purchases. The best sellers were IT goods, where 2.6 purchases were made per 100 site visits, and the weakest the home and garden sector, which saw only 1.4 purchases per 100 site visits.

In terms of revenues, the survey highlighted consumer electronics, where sales grew substantially ahead of football’s UEFA European Championship in June and July, with almost a 50% increase in such goods bought on the internet compared to the second quarter of 2015.

Another big change was companies’ increasing level of activity on Facebook, where the survey said some 78% of companies now have a presence, with increasing numbers also seeking to advertise on the social network. Roughly two-thirds of online stores have a marketing plan, the survey said, although it noted that these tend to take the form of one-off individual campaigns.