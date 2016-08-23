Demand for homes over HUF 60 mln edges up

MTI – Econews

Sales of homes priced at over HUF 60 million, or about €200,000, accounted for a little more than 4% of all residential property transactions in Budapest in the first half, data compiled by real estate brokerage Duna House show, according to a Monday report by Hungarian news agency MTI.

The proportion of such properties was up about half a percentage point from the same period a year earlier.

Sales of flats priced over HUF 60 mln made up a little more than 3% of the total, up almost a full percentage point from a year earlier.

The proportion of sales of homes in the price category was over 15% in the capitalʼs leafy District II and District XII, as well as in District V and VI in the city center.

About four in ten home buyers in the price category made their purchases as an investment. The same number aimed to move into a bigger home. About 10% were first-time home buyers.

The average age of the buyers was around 50, Duna House said.