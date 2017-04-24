Consumer confidence declines, business sentiment improves

MTI – Econews

Economic research institute GKIʼs combined gauge of consumer and business confidence was largely unchanged in April compared to the previous month, Hungarian news agency MTI reported. The business confidence index rose to 6.4 points from 4.7.

Industrial companiesʼ assessment of order stock improved, though only for domestic orders. The outlook for production was also better and inventories were up.

Construction companiesʼ sentiment was unchanged, but still optimistic.

In the service sector, there was a slight improvement in overall sentiment, but expectations for turnover were a little lower.

The consumer confidence index fell to -16.4 points from -11.5. Fear of unemployment grew, but was still relatively low. Householdsʼ assessment of their own financial positions, as well as their ability to make savings, worsened.

GKI compiles the index with the support of European Union funding.