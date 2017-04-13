Construction output grows 15.2% in February

BBJ

The volume of Hungary’s construction output was up by 15.2% in February, compared to a low base in the same month a year earlier, according to a first reading of data published by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) today.

Output increased in both main sectors of construction, by 13.5% in the construction of buildings and by 19.7% in that of civil engineering works, the KSH noted.

Of the divisions of construction, output increased by 15.1% in construction of buildings, and by 29.9% in civil engineering, according to the KSH, while output in specialized construction activities grew by 11.7%.

The volume of new contracts was 43.5% higher than in the equivalent period of the previous year, within which the volume of new contracts concluded was up by 68.5% for the construction of buildings, and by 23.3% for civil engineering works, the KSH added.

Based on seasonally and working day-adjusted indices, construction output decreased by 0.5% in February in month-on-month terms.