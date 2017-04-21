Competitiveness Council discusses proposals to promote digitalization

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs National Competitiveness Council yesterday discussed proposals to promote digitalization, including one suggesting the introduction of a cheap basic bank account in order to curb cash transactions, Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga said following the third meeting of the council.

The government wants to see digital services spread as widely as possible, improving the competitiveness of service providers while reducing costs for users, he added.

Varga said it would like to encourage electronic account management and electronic payment of utility bills, and the government wants the tax office to prepare companiesʼ tax returns, just as has already been introduced for private individuals.

The government are still consulting the banking association on details of the low-cost basic account proposal, he said, adding that the European Union makes it mandatory for member states to introduce such an account.