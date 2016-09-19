Commissioner expects Brussels to clear Paks upgrade

MTI – Econews

A planned upgrade of Hungaryʼs sole nuclear power plant in Paks is expected to get final approval from the European Commission soon, Attila Aszódi, the governmentʼs commissioner in charge of the project, told Hungarian news agency MTI in London last Friday.

Aszódi, who was in London to speak at an annual conference of the World Nuclear Association, noted that Maroš Šefčovič, EC vice president in charge of energy union, had said a week earlier that Hungary is close to a "positive resolution" of all questions concerning the upgrade.

Although questions of competition law and procurement remain open, Šefčovičʼs remarks show that these are close to being resolved, Aszódi said. The EC could make decisions on these matters within a few weeks, he added.