Co-chairs of Hungarian-Walloon joint economic committee catch up

MTI – Econews

The co-chairs of the Hungarian-Walloon joint economic committee met in Brussels yesterday to review completed and ongoing projects, the Hungarian representative told Hungarian news agency MTI.

The two sides reviewed 17 economic, cultural and social projects, some completed and some ongoing, said State Secretary for Economic Diplomacy Levente Magyar.

The joint economic committee has not met since 2007, but the sides agreed to meet annually in future, he added.

Magyar said six Hungarian startups had joined a showcase of about 1,000 of their Belgian peers in Brussels. Hungary was the only foreign guest invited to participate at the event, he added.

Magyar also participated at a business forum with ambassadors from the Visegrad Group — Hungary, Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia — and 66 Flemish companies.