CNG sales in Hungary break record in 2016

BBJ

Sales of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Hungary grew by more than 50% in the first 11 months of 2016, compared to the same period in 2015, exceeding 11.243 million cubic meters of CNG, professional organization MGKKE said in a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

In 2015, a total 8.004 million cubic meters of CNG was sold in Hungary. “Although we are still expecting the December data to come in, it can clearly be seen that demand has significantly grown in Hungary for CNG,” said Henrik Domanovszky of MGKKE.

“The increasing demand is the result of many players working together,” he said, adding that society, businesses and government players must all come together for the successful spread of more environmentally friendly fuels.

MGKKE expects the growth of the recent years to continue, and is positive about a further increasing tendency in 2017, and the years to come.

CNG, which is methane stored at high pressure, can be used in place of vehicle gas, diesel and propane. The combustion of CNG reportedly produces fewer undesirable gases than the previously mentioned fuel types.