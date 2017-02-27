Client savings in coop integration reach HUF 1.889 tln

MTI – Econews

Client assets managed by Hungaryʼs savings cooperatives, together with those held by TakarékBank and FHB Bank, rose about 5% to HUF 1.889 trillion last year, TakarékBank said today, as reported by Hungarian news agency MTI.

The stock of client deposits fell 2% to HUF 1.485 tln, but clientsʼ savings in government securities jumped 46% to HUF 293 billion. The stock of investment fund units increased 26% to HUF 111 bln.

The number of securities accounts at the group climbed 21% to 92,600.

TakarékBank acts as the "central bank" for Hungaryʼs integrated savings cooperatives. FHB is a member of the coop integration.