Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Cigarette prices to be hiked from Thursday

 BBJ
 Monday, August 29, 2016, 13:16

Based on a new law on excise tax adopted by Hungarian lawmakers in June, the excise tax on tobacco products will increase from Thursday, and more price hikes are coming, according to Hungarian news agency MTI, reported by business news portal napi.hu yesterday.

The tax on cigarettes remains at 25% of the retail price, while cigars and cigarillos carry a 14% tax. The price of fine-cut and other consumer tobacco will rise from the current HUF 14,000 per kilogram to HUF 15,100.

The report notes that this is only the beginning, as the government is expected to impose two further price rises in order to bring the structure of tax on tobacco products in line with EU guidelines. In order to reach the EU-mandated minimum tax level, Hungary must raise tax on tobacco by 29% by the end of 2017, and this week’s raise is only the first of three steps to reach this target.

Related articles

  • Economy

    Government clears path to move circus out of City Park

    The government has designated the insolvent owner of the property at Ajtósi Dürer sor 19–21 a company of high strategic importance, clearing the way for the site and buildings to be taken over by the Capital Circus of Budapest, according to a report yesterday on City Park information site varosliget.info.

     Mon, Aug. 29, 2016, 14:07
  • Economy

    Government to launch new vocational schools

    Two new types of vocational training schools, which will offer students both a technical path and an academic path, will open in Hungary as the semester begins next month, Economy Minister Mihály Varga said during a visit to Kecskemét today, according to state news agency MTI.

     Mon, Aug. 29, 2016, 13:36
  • Budapest

    Islamic culture center to open in Budapest

    Workers have been busy for months at an address on Gutenberg tér in Budapest’s District 8 to complete what will reportedly be an Islamic culture center, according to a report on atv.hu, the website of private TV channel ATV.

     Mon, Aug. 29, 2016, 13:05
  • Economy

    Hungarian MPs visit Taiwan to improve ties

    A delegation from the Hungarian Parliament is visiting Taiwan to explore the feasibility of bilateral cooperation in economics and trade, according to a statement released yesterday by Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reported by English-language Taiwan paper The China Post.

     Mon, Aug. 29, 2016, 12:30
  • Politics

    Orbán says EU needs an army, not refugee policy

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said “migration and social issues should not be managed at the EU level” but the EU should do more to address security, and should establish a European army, at a meeting involving Central European leaders and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Warsaw Friday, according to the governmentʼs website.

     Sun, Aug. 28, 2016, 14:59
  • Economy

    Food retail turnover grows by 2.5% in Q2, but we buy less

    Food retail turnover in Hungary grew by 2.5% in the second quarter of 2016 compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year, a consumer research analysis by Nielsen shows, as reported yesterday by online portal index.hu. The increase in turnover at retailers was apparently due to price hikes, as the actual amount of sold decreased 0.2%, Nielsen said.

     Fri, Aug. 26, 2016, 14:55
  • Business

    Decathlon opens downtown store at Nyugati

    Hitherto operating stores only on the outskirts of Budapest, the sporting goods chain Decathlon yesterday announced the opening of a new store on downtown Nyugati tér, near the Western railway station, online portal index.hu reports.

     Fri, Aug. 26, 2016, 14:42
  • Economy

    Lack of seasonal workers leaves fruit unpicked

    The fruit and vegetable-growing sector is facing a shortage of at least 50,000, but as many as 80,000 seasonal workers, with scarcely anyone to be found to pick crops of tomatoes, cucumbers and apples, according to a report in daily Világgazdaság today.

     Fri, Aug. 26, 2016, 13:07
  • Politics

    Orbán plans super-fence, raises specter of Muslim hordes

    Prime Minister Viktor Orbán promised to build a new, more permanent fence at Hungary’s southern border, boasting that “even birds can’t fly in without being checked,” during his regular biweekly radio interview, online news portal index.hu and other sources report today.

     Fri, Aug. 26, 2016, 12:23
  • Business

    Márka plans own factory, eyes Balkan conquest

    An emblematic Hungarian soft drink brand with a long history is mulling expansion into the Balkans, online portal napi.hu reported yesterday, citing daily Népszabadság.

     Fri, Aug. 26, 2016, 09:59