CEU to launch new department in Budapest

BBJ

In response to changing patterns in business education globally and the evolving needs of students, Central European University (CEU) is creating a new department, building on the combined strengths of the current Business School and Economics Department, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The new department will welcome its first cohort of master’s and doctoral students in the 2017-18 academic year.

The new department will expand the innovative MSc in Business Analytics program, currently offered jointly by the Business School and Economics Department. CEU’s focus on innovation will be strengthened through a reorganized MSc in Technology Management and Innovation, while the MSc in Finance will also continue, as well as the recently launched PhD in Business Administration.

The master’s programs in Economics, Global Economic Relations, Economic Policy in Global Markets, and the PhD program in Economics will also continue. In addition, management and business courses will be provided for students in other departments of the university. At present, more than 30% of CEU master’s students outside the Business School make a career in business after graduation, noted the press release.

The MBA program will be discontinued, while the EMBA program will be provided in a new, more ambitious format at a later date. MBA and EMBA students currently enrolled will be able to complete their degrees, receive a degree recognized and valued around the world, and join the CEU alumni community upon graduation, the statement said.

The CEU statement described reports claiming that the creation of the new department has resulted in discriminatory dismissals of Hungarian nationals as false, with the university promising to build a new department that will employ Hungarian and non-Hungarian nationals alike. It also dismissed a claim that university pay scales discriminate against Hungarian nationals, asserting that "the university is proud of its faculty and staff from all nationalities, and salaries are determined according to their rank, qualifications and experience."

CEU’s goal is to strengthen the university community and to create a department that makes management, business and economics education a central part of the institutional mission, said the press statement.