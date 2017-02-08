Businesses tap HUF 526 bln in phase III FGS credit

MTI – Econews

A little more than 12,000 Hungarian micro businesses and SMEs have tapped about HUF 526 billion in cheap credit available in the third and final phase of the National Bank of Hungaryʼs (MNB) Funding for Growth Scheme (FGS), Hungarian news agency MTI reported, citing a monthly release by the central bank.

Net outlays — excluding repayments and funding not yet disbursed — came to HUF 394 bln early in February.

A little more than three-quarters of the contracted credit was for investments and the rest was for leasing transactions. Some HUF 359 bln of the credit was in forints, and HUF 167 bln was in foreign currency.

Since the FGSʼs launch in the summer of 2013, some 38,100 businesses have made use of HUF 2.652 trillion of financing under the scheme.