Building materials sales up 21% last year

MTI – Econews

Sales of building materials rose 21% close to HUF 300 billion last year, market researcher GfK said on Tuesday, according to Hungarian wire service MTI.

Turnover of structural materials, such as steel beams, walls, roofs, windows and doors rose 40% and accounted for 40% of total sales.

The data include neither sales of do-it-yourself building materials and tools nor materials for public sector projects.