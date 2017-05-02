Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

BSE turnover reaches HUF 217 bln in April

 MTI – Econews
 Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 14:57

Share turnover on the Budapest Stock Exchange (BET) reached HUF 216.8 billion in April, the bourse said today, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

(Photo courtesy Budapest Stock Exchange)

Turnover was down from HUF 275 bln in the previous month, but up from HUF 181 bln in the same month a year earlier.

Oil and gas company MOL generated about 42% of turnover during the month. OTP Bank accounted for a little more than 34% of the total.

Wood and Company brokered the biggest share of double-counted share turnover in April, accounting for almost 31% of the total. Concorde was next, brokering 27.5% of turnover. Erste was in third place with just under 11% of the total.

 

 

  • Promotion

    Extreme Digital partners with Kika, Abra furniture

    E-retailer Extreme Digital has recently opened a new store in Kika in Soroksár, in Budapest’s District XXIII, the first such shop opened inside a furniture store. Extreme Digital says it expects the new store to see outstanding traffic. It will soon offer joint shipping with Kika and Abra, another furniture store inside the complex, so customers can receive their furniture and appliances at the same time.

     

Related articles