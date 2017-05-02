BSE turnover reaches HUF 217 bln in April

MTI – Econews

Share turnover on the Budapest Stock Exchange (BET) reached HUF 216.8 billion in April, the bourse said today, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

(Photo courtesy Budapest Stock Exchange)

Turnover was down from HUF 275 bln in the previous month, but up from HUF 181 bln in the same month a year earlier.

Oil and gas company MOL generated about 42% of turnover during the month. OTP Bank accounted for a little more than 34% of the total.

Wood and Company brokered the biggest share of double-counted share turnover in April, accounting for almost 31% of the total. Concorde was next, brokering 27.5% of turnover. Erste was in third place with just under 11% of the total.