Brussels to take Hungary to court over regulated energy prices

MTI – Econews

The European Commission is taking Hungary to court over energy market price regulation, Hungary’s Cabinet Chief János Lázár said yesterday, according to state wire service MTI.

The EC wants to leave price regulation up to companies, while Hungary believes the state and the authorities should decide this, Lázár said during his regular weekly press conference.

Early last December, the EC stepped up an infringement procedure against Hungary for keeping legislation that allows the government to determine terms and conditions for connection and access to national networks, provision of balancing services and access to cross-border infrastructures, MTI said. The provisions in the legislation violate EU directives on gas and electricity.

Hungary had two months to report on remedial measures, after which time the EC had the option to refer the case to the EUʼs Court of Justice.