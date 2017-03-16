Bourse shareholders meeting elects chairman

MTI – Econews

A general meeting of the Budapest Stock Exchange (BÉT) today elected CEO Richárd Végh chairman of the bourse, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

Végh replaces Márton Nagy, a central bank deputy governor who became chairman late in 2015, shortly after the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) acquired the BÉT.

Nagy left his post after the MNB deemed that its strategy for the bourse after the takeover had “been achieved with such a degree of success” that “the direct oversight of the central bank over the management of the bourseʼs operation by its deputy governor is no longer necessary”.

Végh sat on the board that decided the BÉTʼs business policy from 2004 until 2013. He worked for the MNB’s market oversight directorate until 2015, and was appointed CEO on January 1, 2016.