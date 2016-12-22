Another county ordered to keep poultry indoors over bird flu threat

MTI – Econews

Hungaryʼs chief veterinarian has instructed poultry farms in Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok County to keep their flocks indoors after an outbreak of bird flu in the country and several parts of Europe, the Szolnok city hall press chief said yesterday, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Last month, the chief veterinarian instructed poultry farms in Békés, Bács-Kiskun and Csongrád Counties to take similar precautionary measures.

If poultry farmers in Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok County cannot keep their flocks indoors, they have to cover their poultry yards with adequate bird netting, Eva Gyuricska told MTI.

Wild birds are now also being monitored for bird flu after the H5N8 strain was identified in wild birds in Hajdú-Bihar and Komárom-Esztergom Counties.

So far, 15 countries have introduced restrictions on the trade of live poultry and poultry products from Hungary due to the outbreak.

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has warned that the risk of infection could last until the spring of 2017 in several countries that have been hit with the strain, including Hungary.