AmCham to host financial seminar for expats

BBJ

The American Chamber Of Commerce In Hungary (AmCham) is organizing an event entitled “Financial Complexities Expats Face - Morning Seminar with Reilly Financial Advisors” on February 23.

About the event



Being a US citizen and living and working abroad is no easy feat; with stringent tax and reporting requirements by the US Government, it can be very difficult to stay abreast of it all. Reilly Financial Advisors is a US based wealth management firm providing expats with investment, tax, retirement, and financial planning services. We have been working with expats for over 40 years and we understand the financial complexities of living abroad as we have done it ourselves. Join us as we discuss your unique expat tax situations and strategies those subject to US dual taxation can utilize. In addition, we will discuss the laws and regulations that have made investing your hard-earned dollars especially difficult from overseas. We will provide overview of laws such as FBAR, FATCA, Patriot Act, and Mutual Fund Laws, and why having a foreign address on your accounts can cause you such unnecessary difficulties.

About the Speakers

Gabrielle Reilly serves as Vice President of Europe for Reilly Financial Advisors. Gabrielle is a third-generation Reilly to work with international clientele, following in her grandfather and father’s footsteps by working to understand the unique challenges and needs that US expatriates face. Gabrielle holds a Master of Science in Business Administration with a Concentration in Financial and Tax Planning from San Diego State University and earned her undergraduate degree in International Banking and Finance from Franklin University Switzerland.

Jason Watters serves as Vice President of Europe for Reilly Financial Advisors. Jason holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration with concentrations in Finance and International Marketing, and a Bachelor’s Degree in International Business with a minor in Finance.

Registration



To guarantee your seat, please register on-line (please log in first) or by e-mail to peter.kovacs@amcham.hu by Monday, February 20. Please note that registrations are accepted on a first come, first served basis.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, February 23

Time: 09:00-11:00 (registration starts at 08:30)

Location: AmCham Conference Room (1051 Budapest, Szent István tér 11., 6th floor)

Participation fee: The event is open and free for AmCham members in good standing and for business partners of Reilly Financial Advisors.

The event will be held in English with no translation.