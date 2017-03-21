AmCham Hungary calls for customs feedback

Sarah Sunday

The American Chamber of Commerce in Hungary (AmCham), through its Investment Policy Task Force, has partnered with the Hungarian Association of Customs Affairs (MVSZ) to review the experience of exporting dual-use goods through Hungarian export control.

Dual-use items are goods or technologies that are designed and used for civilian application, but might also have military functions; as such, the goods must undergo an export authorization process to ensure lawful business exportation.

Up until January 2017, the Hungarian Trade Control Office (MKEH) oversaw the process, but due to a recent change in command, that has been passed to Budapest city hall. AmCham is inquiring into how the new system is operating to try and identify and overcome any possible negative effects.

“Our concerns are due to the facts that trade was not informed in time (official information on the changes was issued by MKEH in the middle of December only) and trade has not been involved in the changes, which may risk the issuance of export authorizations in time,” AmCham explained in an email to members.

AmCham is asking that anyone with relevant feedback email comments or criticisms to judit.szilagyi@amcham.hu by March 30.