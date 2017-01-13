All EU funds could be disbursed before 2018 the elections

Christian Keszthelyi

The Hungarian government is aiming to disburse all of the HUF 9 trillion available in EU funding in the present funding cycle to applicants by March 31, 2018, Cabinet Chief János Lázár said yesterday. Should this happen, all the funds would be called down before the parliamentary elections in 2018.

Giving his regular weekly press conference yesterday, Lázár said that, in order to achieve the set aim, tenders will be called by March 31, 2017 and all decisions on funding allocations will be made by the end of this year, Hungarian news agency MTI reported. The current cycle ends in 2020.

The government intends to pay out at least HUF 2.2 tln to applicants in 2017, but hopes to disburse as much as HUF 2.7 tln.

Hungarian experts of EU financing said that the biggest beneficiaries of the funds could be SMEs, according to an earlier report by Hungarian online daily napi.hu.

Opposition parties have repeatedly criticized the current government, accusing it of supporting government-friendly business people and individuals. Governing party Fidesz has rejected all such claims.