ÁKK sells planned volume of three-month T-bills at auction

MTI – Econews

Hungary’s Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold the planned HUF 25 bln of three-month discount T-bills at auction today, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Yields rose slightly from the previous auction held one week earlier and remained well over the secondary market. Primary dealers bid for HUF 42 bln of the securities, which expire on May 3.

The average yield was 0.11%, 5 bps over the secondary market benchmark, calculated on a bill expiring three weeks later, and up 1 basis point from the yield at the January 17 auction.