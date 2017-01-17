ÁKK sells planned volume of three-month T-bills at auction

MTI – Econews

Hungary’s The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold the planned HUF 30 bln of three-month discount T-bills at auction today, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

Yields dropped further from the previous auction held one week earlier but still remained well over the secondary market. Primary dealers bid for HUF 71.9 bln of the securities which expire on April 26.

Average yield was 0.10%, 4bp over the secondary market benchmark, calculated on a bill expiring four weeks later, while down 4 basis point from the yield at the January 10 auction.