ÁKK sells planned HUF 20 bln of 3-month bills at auction

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 20 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the original offer, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 51.4 bln of the securities expiring on May 31. Demand fell slightly from HUF 57.9 bln at the previous auction one week earlier.

The average yield was 0.06%, the same as Mondayʼs respective secondary market benchmark calculated on a bill expiring one week earlier, and 2 bps under the average yield at the previous auction.