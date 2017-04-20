ÁKK sells planned 12-month T-bills at auction, yields rise

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 20 billion of twelve-month discount T-bills at an auction on Thursday, as planned, Hungarian news agency MTI reported. Demand rose from two weeks earlier but yields also rose.

Bids for the papers expiring on April 11, 2018 came to HUF 42.6 bln, up from HUF 36 bln at the previous auction held on April 6.

Average yield was 0.14%, 6 bps over the secondary market benchmark, calculated on a bill expiring on February 28, 2018 and up 2 bps under the yield at the previous auction.