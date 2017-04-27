Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

ÁKK sells HUF 56 bln of bonds at auction, HUF 11 bln over plan

 MTI – Econews
 Thursday, April 27, 2017, 12:01

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 56 bln of bonds at auction on Thursday, HUF 11 bln over the original offer, Hungarian news agency MTI reported. Demand was strongest for the longest terms.

ÁKK sold HUF 18 bln of three-year bonds, in line with the original offer. Dealers bid for HUF 51.9 bln of the papers. Average yield was 0.95%, 9 bps under the secondary market benchmark and 8 bps lower than the yield a the previous auction of the bonds two weeks earlier.

ÁKK sold HUF 20 bln of five-year bonds, raising its offer from HUF 15 bln after bids came to HUF 68.9 bln. Average yield was 2.05%, 8 bps under the benchmark but 1 bp over the yield at the previous auction.

ÁKK sold HUF 18 bln of ten-year bonds, HUF 6 bln more than planned. Bids reached HUF 48.1 bln. Average yield was 3.23%, 8 bps under the benchmark and 1 bp lower than two weeks earlier.

 

 

  • Promotion

    Extreme Digital partners with Kika, Abra furniture

    E-retailer Extreme Digital has recently opened a new store in Kika in Soroksár, in Budapest’s District XXIII, the first such shop opened inside a furniture store. Extreme Digital says it expects the new store to see outstanding traffic. It will soon offer joint shipping with Kika and Abra, another furniture store inside the complex, so customers can receive their furniture and appliances at the same time.

     

Related articles