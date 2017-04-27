ÁKK sells HUF 56 bln of bonds at auction, HUF 11 bln over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 56 bln of bonds at auction on Thursday, HUF 11 bln over the original offer, Hungarian news agency MTI reported. Demand was strongest for the longest terms.

ÁKK sold HUF 18 bln of three-year bonds, in line with the original offer. Dealers bid for HUF 51.9 bln of the papers. Average yield was 0.95%, 9 bps under the secondary market benchmark and 8 bps lower than the yield a the previous auction of the bonds two weeks earlier.

ÁKK sold HUF 20 bln of five-year bonds, raising its offer from HUF 15 bln after bids came to HUF 68.9 bln. Average yield was 2.05%, 8 bps under the benchmark but 1 bp over the yield at the previous auction.

ÁKK sold HUF 18 bln of ten-year bonds, HUF 6 bln more than planned. Bids reached HUF 48.1 bln. Average yield was 3.23%, 8 bps under the benchmark and 1 bp lower than two weeks earlier.