ÁKK sells HUF 50 bln of bonds, over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 50 bln of bonds at auction on Thursday, raising its original offer by HUF 7 bln on strong demand for the five-year term, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

ÁKK sold HUF 18 bln of three-year bonds, in line with the original offer. Primary dealers bid for HUF 53.9 bln of the papers. Average yield was 1.13%, 8 bps under the secondary market benchmark and 39 bps lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bonds two weeks earlier.

ÁKK sold HUF 22 bln of five-year bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 7 bln after bids came to HUF 62.5 bln. Average yield was 2.16%, 4 bps under the benchmark and 30 bps lower than the yield at the auction two weeks earlier.

ÁKK sold HUF 10 bln of 15-year bonds, as planned. Bids reached HUF 32.2 bln. Average yield was 3.79%, 3 bps over the benchmark, but 17 bps under the yield at the previous auction of the bonds early in February.