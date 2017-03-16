ÁKK sells HUF 45 bln of bonds at auction, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 45 bln of bonds at auction on Thursday, in line with the original offer.

ÁKK sold HUF 18 bln of three-year bonds. Primary dealers bid for HUF 43.9 bln of the papers. Average yield was 1.52%, 4 bps under the secondary market benchmark and level with the yield at the previous auction of the securities two weeks earlier.

ÁKK sold HUF 15 bln of five-year bonds. Bids reached HUF 51.2 bln. Average yield was 2.46%, 2 bps under the benchmark but 24 bps over the yield two weeks earlier.

ÁKK sold HUF 12 bln of ten-year bonds. Dealers bid for HUF 42.4 bln. Average yield was 3.57%, 6 bps under the benchmark but 14 bps over the yield two weeks earlier.