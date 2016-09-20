ÁKK sells HUF 40 bln of three-month bills, as planned

MTI – Econews

Hungary’s Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 40 bln of discount three-month T-bills at auction today, in line with the original offer, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 71.9 bln of the papers.

Average yield was 0.45%, 2 bps under the secondary market benchmark and 1 bps lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.