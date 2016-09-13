ÁKK sells HUF 40 bln of 3-month T-bills, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 40 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the original offer, MTI-Econews reports today.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 48.4 bln of the papers, which expire on December 28.

The debt manager reraised its per-auction offer of three-month bills to HUF 40 bln after offering HUF 20 bln for the preceding six auctions. It cut the offer at the weekly auction from HUF 40 bln to HUF 30 bln in late July.

The average yield was 0.46%, 1 basis point under the secondary market benchmark, while 7 basis points over the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.