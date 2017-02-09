ÁKK sells HUF 30 bln of twelve-month bills, HUF 5 bln of floaters at auction

MTI – Econews

Hungary’s Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 30 bln of discount twelve-month T-bills at auction today, in line with the original offer, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 48.4 bln of the securities.

Average yield was 0.26%, 3bp over the secondary market benchmark but level with the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

ÁKK also sold HUF 5 bln of three-year floating rate bonds at auction on Thursday. Bids came to HUF 15.7 bln but ÁKK stuck to its original offer.