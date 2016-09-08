ÁKK sells HUF 30 bln of twelve-month bills, as planned

remember me
Hungaryʼs Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 30 bln of discount twelve-month T-bills at auction today, in line with the original offer, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.
Primary dealers bid for HUF 45.6 bln of the papers
Average yield was 0.66%, 4 bps over the secondary market benchmark which matures two months earlier and 3 bps higher than the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.
