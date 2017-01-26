ÁKK sells HUF 30 bln of 12-month bills, as planned

MTI – Econews

Hungary’s Government Management Debt Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 30 bln of discount twelve-month T-bills at auction today, in line with the original offer, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 59.9 bln of the bills. The average yield was 0.26%, 3 bps over the secondary market benchmark but level with the yield at the previous auction of the papers two weeks earlier.

The ÁKK sold a further HUF 5 bln of three-year floating rate bonds, also the same as the original offer. Bids for the bonds came to HUF 7.2 bln.