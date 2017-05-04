ÁKK sells HUF 27 bln of securities at auction, HUF 2 bln over plan

remember me
The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 27 bln of securities at auction on Friday, raising its original offer by HUF 2 bln on strong demand for a five-year floating rate bond, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.
ÁKK sold HUF 7.0 bln of the floater, HUF 2 bln more than planned. Primary dealers bid for HUF 19.0 bln of the papers.
ÁKK sold HUF 20.0 bln of twelve-month discount T-bills. Bids came to HUF 32.3 bln. Average yield was 0.14%, 2 bps over the secondary market benchmark but level with the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.
