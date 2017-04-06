ÁKK sells HUF 27 bln of securities at auction, HUF 2 bln over plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 27 billion of securities at auction on Thursday, HUF 2 bln more than planned, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

The ÁKK sold HUF 7 bln of five-year floating-rate bonds, over the HUF 5 bln original offer. Primary dealers bid for HUF 25.3 bln of the papers.

The ÁKK sold HUF 20 bln of twelve-month discount T-bills, as planned. Bids came to HUF 36 bln. The average yield was 0.12%, 4 bps over the secondary market benchmark, but 1 bp under the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.