ÁKK sells HUF 27 bln of bonds at switch auction, below plan

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold a combined HUF 27 bln of bonds maturing in 2024 and 2025 for ones expiring in 2019 at a switch auction on Wednesday, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

ÁKK sold HUF 7 bln of 2024/B bonds accepting 2019/A bonds as payment. ÁKK also sold HUF 20 bln of 2025/B bonds for 2019/C bonds.

The scale of the sales was under the original plan, as ÁKK offered to sell HUF 20 bln of bonds in both cases.

Demand by primary dealers for the 2024/B bonds came to HUF 23.05 bln. Demand for 2025/B bonds was HUF 29.44 bln.

The 2024 bonds sold at an average yield of 2.84% at the exchange while the 2025 bonds average yield came to 3.09% at the switch auction. The average yield of the 2019/A bonds was 0.29% and the yield of the 2019/C bonds was 0.48%.

Of the closest secondary market benchmarks, the ten-year benchmark calculated on 2027/A bonds was 3.26%, the five-year benchmark calculated on 2022/B bonds was 2.10% and the three-year benchmark calculated on 2020/C bonds was 1.09%.