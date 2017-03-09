ÁKK sells HUF 20 bln of twelve-month bills, HUF 6 bln of floater

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 20 bln of discount twelve-month T-bills at auction on Thursday, in line with the original offer, Hungarian news agency MTI reported. Primary dealers bid for HUF 48.4 bln of the papers.

Average yield was 0.12%, 2 bps under the secondary market benchmark and 10 bps lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bills two weeks earlier.

ÁKK also sold HUF 6 bln of five-year floating rate bonds, raising its original offer by HUF 1 bln after dealers bid for HUF 17 bln of the securities.