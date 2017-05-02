ÁKK sells HUF 20 bln of three-month T-bills, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 20 bln of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the original offer.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 30.9 bln of the papers.

Average yield was 0.04%, 4 bps under the secondary market benchmark, but level with the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.