ÁKK sells HUF 20 bln of three-month T-bills, as planned

 MTI – Econews
 Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 14:44

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 20 bln of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the original offer.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 30.9 bln of the papers.

Average yield was 0.04%, 4 bps under the secondary market benchmark, but level with the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.

 

 

