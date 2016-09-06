ÁKK sells HUF 20 bln of three-month T-bills, as planned

remember me
The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 20 bln of discount three-month T-bills at auction today, in line with the original offer, Hungarian news agency MTI reported today.
Primary dealers bid for HUF 38.3 bln of the papers.
Average yield was 0.39%, 8 bps under the secondary market benchmark and level with the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.
