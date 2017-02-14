ÁKK sells HUF 20 bln of three-month bills at auction, as planned

MTI – Econews

Hungary’s Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 20 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction today, in line with the original offer, Hungarian news agency MTI reported. Yields rose slightly.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 57.9 bln of the securities expiring on May 24. Demand for the three-month bills rose from HUF 36.2 bln at the previous auction one week earlier.

The average yield was 0.08%, 2 bps over the secondary market benchmark calculated on the same bill series, and 1 bp over the average yield at the previous auction.