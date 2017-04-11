ÁKK sells HUF 20 bln of three-month bills, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 20 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction Tuesday, in line with the original offer. Subscription was nearly threefold and the average yield was unchanged from a week earlier.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 56.3 bln of the papers expiring on July 19.

The average yield was 0.04%, unchanged from the previous auction of three-month bills on April 4, and 2 bps under the secondary market benchmark calculated on the same bill series.