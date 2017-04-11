ÁKK sells HUF 20 bln of three-month bills, as planned

remember me
Enter your e-mail address below
to reset your password.
Please activate your registration
by clicking the link in the activation email
or click submit to resend the activation email.
Please check your spam folder too...
Check your mailbox to activate your registration.
Please check your spam folder too.
The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 20 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction Tuesday, in line with the original offer. Subscription was nearly threefold and the average yield was unchanged from a week earlier.
Primary dealers bid for HUF 56.3 bln of the papers expiring on July 19.
The average yield was 0.04%, unchanged from the previous auction of three-month bills on April 4, and 2 bps under the secondary market benchmark calculated on the same bill series.
scroll for moreall times CET
Telenor CEO
national sales manager at Epson Hungary
Attorney at law at SchOEnherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law