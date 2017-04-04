ÁKK sells HUF 20 bln of three-month bills, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 20 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction Tuesday, in line with the original offer, Hungarian wire service MTI reported.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 45 bln of the papers.

Average yield was 0.04%, 3 bps under the secondary market benchmark but 1 bp over the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.