ÁKK sells HUF 20 bln of three-month bills, as planned

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 20 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction Tuesday, in line with the original offer, Hungarian wire service MTI reported.
Primary dealers bid for HUF 45 bln of the papers.
Average yield was 0.04%, 3 bps under the secondary market benchmark but 1 bp over the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.
Attorney at law at SchOEnherr Hetényi Attorneys at Law
Head of the Life Sciences Department at Hunnec
Partner, Head of Banking and Finance at CMS Budapest