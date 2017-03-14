ÁKK sells HUF 20 bln of three-month bills, as planned

MTI – Econews

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 20 bln of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the original offer.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 35.6 bln of the papers expiring on July 19. Average yield was 0.01%, a new low, and 6 bps under the secondary market benchmark and 2 bps lower than the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.