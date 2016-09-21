ÁKK sells HUF 20 bln of bonds at switch auction, as planned

MTI – Econews

Hungary’s Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 20 bln of bonds maturing in 2022 for ones expiring in 2018 at a switch auction today, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

ÁKK sold HUF 20 bln of 2022/A bonds accepting 2018/B bonds as payment. The scale of the sale was in line with the original plan.

Demand by primary dealers for the 2022/A bonds came to HUF 33.46 bln.

The 2022 bonds sold at an average yield of 1.97% at the exchange. Of the closest secondary market benchmarks, the five-year benchmark, calculated on 2021/B bonds, was 1.76%.