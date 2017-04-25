Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

ÁKK sells HUF 20 bln of 3-month T-bills, as planned

 MTI – Econews
 Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 12:34

The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 20 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the original offer, state news wire MTI reported.

Primary dealers bid for HUF 30.2 billion of the securities.   

The average yield was 0.04%, 4 bps under the secondary market benchmark and level with the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.

 

Related articles