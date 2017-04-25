ÁKK sells HUF 20 bln of 3-month T-bills, as planned

remember me
The Government Debt Management Agency (ÁKK) sold HUF 20 billion of discount three-month T-bills at auction on Tuesday, in line with the original offer, state news wire MTI reported.
Primary dealers bid for HUF 30.2 billion of the securities.
The average yield was 0.04%, 4 bps under the secondary market benchmark and level with the yield at the previous auction of the bills one week earlier.
